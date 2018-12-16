XPO Logistics’ (XPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of XPO opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

