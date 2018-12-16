Yancey L. Spruill Purchases 12,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Yancey L. Spruill acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $120,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,619.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,229,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,218,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,040,000 after buying an additional 658,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,352,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

