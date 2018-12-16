Zacks: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Given $3.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alaska Communications Systems Group an industry rank of 38 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Alaska Communications Systems Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,431,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,193,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,676. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.40. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Communications Systems Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

