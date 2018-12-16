Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AerCap Holdings (AER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of AER traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,462. AerCap has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AerCap by 6,791.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

