Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $42.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.47 billion and the highest is $43.90 billion. Chevron posted sales of $37.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $166.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $167.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $174.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.60 billion to $188.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,231. Chevron has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

