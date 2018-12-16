Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Will Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.20 and the highest is $5.29. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $4.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 501,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

