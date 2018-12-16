Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $994.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

MCHP stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.3645 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

