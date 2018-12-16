Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.67 Million

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $407.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.92 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $408.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.33%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 212,995 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $11,376,062.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,144,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,828,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $774,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock worth $26,887,545 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 676.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

