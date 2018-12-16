Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Corp (CBT) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.79. Cabot reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $43.77 on Friday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 691,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 286,697 shares during the period. Cabot Wellington LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 628,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 283,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 206,430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

