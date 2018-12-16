Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Paychex posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after buying an additional 363,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after buying an additional 363,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after buying an additional 8,477,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,429,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,806,000 after buying an additional 238,854 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $65.90 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

