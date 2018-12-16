Zacks: Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 206,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,561. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $697.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

