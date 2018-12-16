Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.92. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $201,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $160,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 9,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $641,284.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $917,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $135,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.18. 121,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

