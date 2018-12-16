Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo SA (CRTO) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. Criteo reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 510,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. Criteo has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

In other Criteo news, CEO Jean-Baptiste Rudelle bought 22,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $515,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

