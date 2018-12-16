Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imax Corp (IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post $104.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the lowest is $98.17 million. Imax posted sales of $125.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $369.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.61 million to $377.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.82 million, with estimates ranging from $400.95 million to $432.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $29.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. 383,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Imax has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

In other Imax news, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,204.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,595.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,862 shares of company stock worth $143,755. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Imax by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 331,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Imax by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Imax by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Imax by 433.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 582,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 473,540 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

