Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena Inc (TRVN) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,225. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 24.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,022,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,618,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 592,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 592,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 151.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,128,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 112.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 532,129 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

