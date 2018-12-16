Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.21. ArcBest has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $159,998.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $177,065.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,459 shares of company stock valued at $420,657 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in ArcBest by 202.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

