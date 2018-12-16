Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to post sales of $589.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $592.90 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $467.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $287,699.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,241 shares of company stock worth $10,109,615 in the last 90 days. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $416,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 30.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,653,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,324,000 after purchasing an additional 847,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 41.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,129,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 975,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.41. 629,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks has a one year low of $210.55 and a one year high of $313.37.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

