Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,516,232,000 after buying an additional 3,371,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $140,078,000 after buying an additional 2,203,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,132,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,844,000 after buying an additional 1,154,672 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. 4,810,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,428. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

