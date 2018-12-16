Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Ryerson posted sales of $810.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 98,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $268.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner bought 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,055.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $113,158 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

