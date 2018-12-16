Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop to $5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.67. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451,180 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 27.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,808,000 after buying an additional 5,294,013 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,978.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,017,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 4,894,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $45,847,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 2,911,555 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

