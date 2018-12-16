Zacks: CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CVR Energy an industry rank of 161 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 200.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.