Zacks: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DarioHealth an industry rank of 72 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 343.72% and a negative return on equity of 386.47%.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

