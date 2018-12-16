Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXA Equitable (EQH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

EQH opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

