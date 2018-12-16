Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Sunday, September 9th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.14. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 188,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

