Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orbotech (ORBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry. They market computer aided manufacturing solutions for PCB production and continue to develop its proprietary AOI technologies for use in other applications both within and outside the electronics industry. (press release) “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Orbotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orbotech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Orbotech stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Orbotech has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orbotech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 149,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orbotech during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orbotech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Orbotech by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

