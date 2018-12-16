Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

