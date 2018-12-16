Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

