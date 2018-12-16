Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energizer (ENR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. This decline may be due to soft margins and high debt level. We note that gross margin contracted 50 bps in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, owing to currency headwinds. The company also expects high commodity costs to hurt margins. Further, high debt-to-capital ratio for the past few quarters add to the woes. The company had debt-to-capital ratio of 97.6% in the quarter. Moreover, rising interest expenses are a concern. Such downsides pose a threat to the company’s bottom line in near future. Nevertheless, Energizer posted robust fourth-quarter results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by reduced promotional activity and SG&A costs along with lower tax rate. To expand its auto portfolio, the company’s deal with Spectrum Brands also bodes well.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENR. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered Energizer from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.10.

ENR stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,822 and have sold 3,000 shares valued at $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 18.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

