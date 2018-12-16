Zacks: PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. PermRock Royalty Trust’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PermRock Royalty Trust an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,334,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

