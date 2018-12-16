Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 168 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Sidoti cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

NYSE SWM opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $820.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $111,342.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at $390,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

