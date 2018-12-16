Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.05% of Zayo Group worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,700,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,350 shares in the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter worth about $63,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,453 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,999,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $35,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,114 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $24.88 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-holdings-raised-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.