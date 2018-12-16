ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) 1-Day Volume Hits $263.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market cap of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031116 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00002167 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000211 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZeusCrowdfunding (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

