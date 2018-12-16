ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

ZIOP opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.94. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after buying an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,783,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

