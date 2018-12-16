Zscaler Inc (ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $1,742,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $192,856.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Zscaler by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 176,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.