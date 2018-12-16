Zumiez Inc. Stock Rises 0.5% Following November Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) same store sales climbed 1.6% during the month of November. Zumiez’s shares climbed by 0.5% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

ZUMZ opened at $19.03 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $467.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $248.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,554 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zumiez by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,194 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

