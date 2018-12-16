Zurcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Zurcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Zurcoin has a market cap of $42,922.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 113% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zurcoin Coin Profile

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

