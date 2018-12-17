$0.01 EPS Expected for Docusign Inc (DOCU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In related news, insider William Neil Hudspith sold 37,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,528,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Docusign by 34.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in Docusign during the third quarter worth about $101,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Docusign by 46.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 914.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.89 on Monday. Docusign has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

