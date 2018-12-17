$0.15 EPS Expected for Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Barings Llc acquired 52,395 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $518,710.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Christopher Cary acquired 6,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,619,832 shares of company stock valued at $16,299,640.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBDC opened at $9.60 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

