$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams Companies Inc (WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 10,211,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,431,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Chandler bought 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $259,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.