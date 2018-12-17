$0.90 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $27.73. 803,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

