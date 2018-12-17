$0.93 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,250 shares of company stock worth $399,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18,843.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 181,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

