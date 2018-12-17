0x Price Reaches $0.30 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. 0x has a market cap of $163.05 million and $10.81 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00008256 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Iquant, Upbit and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.02267910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00142763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00184776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028543 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028404 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,053,593 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, ZB.COM, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Coinone, DDEX, Upbit, Koinex, WazirX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, OKEx, Independent Reserve, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, FCoin, Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Crex24, Fatbtc, BitBay, Cobinhood, C2CX, Binance, Mercatox, BitMart, AirSwap, Bitbns, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Tokenomy, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Livecoin, Iquant, CoinTiger and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.