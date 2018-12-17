12,189 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $48.42 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

