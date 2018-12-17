155,000 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 268,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 59.1% during the third quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1,611.6% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

TIF stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $763,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/155000-shares-in-tiffany-co-tif-purchased-by-capital-research-global-investors.html.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.