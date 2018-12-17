15,885 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,219 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

