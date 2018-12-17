1,590,345 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,590,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,135,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,460,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,865,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $220,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,830 shares of company stock worth $1,679,828 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. 15,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

