164,713 Shares in Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enel Americas by 15,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 551,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Enel Americas by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 220,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Americas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Americas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

