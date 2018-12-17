17,557 Shares in Innoviva Inc (INVA) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 109,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 197,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.25. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $18.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. Innoviva’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

