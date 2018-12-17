$185.70 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will report $185.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $180.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $678.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $724.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $724.00 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $813.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.24 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

