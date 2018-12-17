1,890 Shares in Universal Display Co. (OLED) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $95.06 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

